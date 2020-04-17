2006 Cadillac SRX

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Delphi

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Onstar

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Rear leveling suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Three 12V DC power outlets

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Machined aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,430 mm

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km

Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm

Overall height: 1,722 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,725 kg

XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 976 mm

Front Head Room: 1,024 mm

Overall Width: 1,845 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,889 kg

Wheelbase: 2,958 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,968 L

Overall Length: 4,950 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,042 mm

4dr V6 (AS TRADED)

