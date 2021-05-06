2006 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 6 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7131913

7131913 Stock #: D5728

D5728 VIN: 1G1YY36U565129914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # D5728

Mileage 61,624 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Exterior 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: Z Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Glass rear window Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Power convertible roof Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Front sport seat In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Aluminum dash trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Run flat tires Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 10 Transverse leaf front spring Transverse leaf rear spring Tires: Profile: 35 Type of tires: Run flat performance Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 285 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm Overall Width: 1,844 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 963 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Overall Length: 4,435 mm Max cargo capacity: 295 L Curb weight: 1,479 kg Overall height: 1,247 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 6L-V8 CONVERTIBLE MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.