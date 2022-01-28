$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Base
98,726KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8231763
- Stock #: D6651
- VIN: 1G1YY36UX65116236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,726 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today.
This convertible has 98,726 kms. It's burgundy in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Conv.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Short and long arm front suspension
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm rear suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Glass rear window
Power convertible roof
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Aluminum dash trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Run flat tires
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 10
Transverse leaf front spring
Transverse leaf rear spring
Tires: Profile: 35
Type of tires: Run flat performance
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Overall Length: 4,435 mm
Max cargo capacity: 295 L
Curb weight: 1,479 kg
Overall height: 1,247 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2dr Conv
