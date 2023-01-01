Menu
2006 Chevrolet Impala

298,444 KM

Details

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2006 Chevrolet Impala

2006 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn SS Selling AS IS Car Starts & Runs Leather

2006 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn SS Selling AS IS Car Starts & Runs Leather

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

298,444KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10241502
  • Stock #: 16514
  • VIN: 2G1WD58C469400189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16514
  • Mileage 298,444 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

