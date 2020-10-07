2006 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille w/body-colour surround Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 2,004 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,070 L Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Rear Leg Room: 831 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,689 mm Front Hip Room: 1,671 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,689 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Supercab 145 XLT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.