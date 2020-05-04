2006 Honda Ridgeline

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Center Console: Partial with covered storage

Floor mats: Rubber front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 7

Concealed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Comfort Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Speed-proportional power steering

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback

Metal-look shift knob trim

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Spare Tire Mount Location: Box

Liftgate window: Power

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look grille

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 83 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg

Overall Length: 5,253 mm

Overall Width: 2,217 mm

Wheelbase: 3,100 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm

Rear Leg Room: 925 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

4dr 4WD EX-L Auto (AS TRADED)

