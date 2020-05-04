Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

  • 257,495KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960035
  • Stock #: D4167X
  • VIN: 2HJYK16506H561255
Exterior Colour
Red Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr 4WD EX-L Auto (AS TRADED)!

COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!

This 2006 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today.

This 4X4 pickup has 257,495 kms. It's red metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr 4wd Ex-l Auto (as Traded).


***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Center Console: Partial with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Rubber front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
  • Concealed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Comfort
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • In-Dash 6-disc CD player
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
  • Liftgate window: Power
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Metal-look grille
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 83 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,745 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,253 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,217 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,100 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,605 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • 4dr 4WD EX-L Auto (AS TRADED)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

