Low Mileage, UPGRADES!3RD-SEAT SIDE STEPS CHROME-PKG LEATH ROOF TOW!
This 2006 Hummer H2 is for sale today.
This low mileage SUV has just 71600 kms. It's desert sand in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Upgrades!3rd-seat Side Steps Chrome-pkg Leath Roof Tow.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- power retractable mirrors
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Overhead console: Full with storage
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Retractable antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 9
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AT
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
-
- Onstar
- Driver Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Aluminum spare wheel rim
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Trim
-
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Suspension
-
- Suspension class: Regular
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Front Independent Suspension
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Torsion bar front spring
- Torsion front suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- XM SATELLITE RADIO
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- In-Dash single CD player
- Multi-source Rear Audio System
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- HD auxilliary transmission cooler
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Cancellable Passenger Airbag
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
- Surround Audio
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV
- Metal-look door trim
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Cassette player with auto-reverse
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
- Black bumpers
- ABS Traction Control
- Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
- Dual reverse tilt mirrors
- Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
- Memorized Settings including audio
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Wheel Width: 8.5
- Tires: Load Rating: D
- Five 12V DC power outlets
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Overall Length: 4,820 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,029 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
- XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,684 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 2,451 L
- Fuel Capacity: 121 L
- Curb weight: 2,903 kg
- Gross vehicle weight: 3,900 kg
- Overall Width: 2,063 mm
- Overall height: 2,012 mm
- Wheelbase: 3,118 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,009 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,686 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,597 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,576 mm
- Tires: Width: 315 mm
- Passenger airbag deactivation switch
- Selective service internet access
- Manual child safety locks
