Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

259,317 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
259,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394085
  • Stock #: D8812
  • VIN: KM8SB13D66U066430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,317 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.

This SUV has 259,317 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Infiniti QX80 L...
 145,012 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 143,014 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 105,480 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory