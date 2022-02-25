Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Infiniti FX35

222,729 KM

Details Features

$7,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,960

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Sales

289-990-1178

Contact Seller
2006 Infiniti FX35

2006 Infiniti FX35

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Infiniti FX35

Location

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

289-990-1178

  1. 8453049
  2. 8453049
  3. 8453049
  4. 8453049
  5. 8453049
  6. 8453049
  7. 8453049
  8. 8453049
  9. 8453049
  10. 8453049
Contact Seller

$7,960

+ taxes & licensing

222,729KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8453049
  • VIN: JNRAS08W36X203312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,729 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Superior Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 129,185 KM
$10,960 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 142,587 KM
$11,960 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 239,710 KM
$11,960 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Superior Auto Sales

Superior Auto Sales

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

Call Dealer

289-990-XXXX

(click to show)

289-990-1178

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory