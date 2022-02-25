$7,960+ tax & licensing
$7,960
+ taxes & licensing
Superior Auto Sales
289-990-1178
2006 Infiniti FX35
Location
Superior Auto Sales
65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6
289-990-1178
$7,960
+ taxes & licensing
222,729KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8453049
- VIN: JNRAS08W36X203312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade
