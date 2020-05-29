2006 Lincoln Zephyr

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Driveline Traction Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Vehicle Emissions: LEV

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim

Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim

Genuine wood/metal-look door trim

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Machined aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Rear Head Room: 960 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Overall Width: 1,834 mm

Wheelbase: 2,728 mm

Front Head Room: 983 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

Overall height: 1,453 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 447 L

Rear Leg Room: 940 mm

Curb weight: 1,545 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm

Overall Length: 4,839 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,361 mm

4dr Sdn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.