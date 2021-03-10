2006 Mazda MAZDA3

This sedan has 210,709 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Gx Auto.
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Width: 6
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Piano black dash trim
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Leg Room: 922 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,395 mm
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
Front Head Room: 994 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,065 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Max cargo capacity: 323 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Curb weight: 1,289 kg
4dr Sdn GX Auto
