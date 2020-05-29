Menu
  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134103
  • Stock #: D4354X
  • VIN: WMWRE33536TN29402
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
2dr Cpe S *Ltd Avail*!

This 2006 MINI Cooper Hardtop is for sale today.

This hatchback has 200,000 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Supercharged engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2dr Cpe S *ltd Avail*.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Security
  • Audio system security
Additional Features
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Front sport seat
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Type of tires: Run flat AS
  • Run flat tires
  • 1st and 2nd row tube head airbags
  • Intercooled Supercharger
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 955 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Tires: Width: 195 mm
  • Front Head Room: 984 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,467 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 670 L
  • Overall Width: 1,688 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,215 kg
  • Overall height: 1,416 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,585 kg
  • Rear Leg Room: 699 mm
  • Overall Length: 3,655 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,294 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

