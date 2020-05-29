2006 MINI Cooper

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

In-Dash single CD player

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Front sport seat

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Rear spoiler: Wing

Metal-look door trim

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Heated windshield washer jets

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Type of tires: Run flat AS

Run flat tires

1st and 2nd row tube head airbags

Intercooled Supercharger

Silver aluminum rims

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm

Rear Head Room: 955 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Tires: Width: 195 mm

Front Head Room: 984 mm

Wheelbase: 2,467 mm

Max cargo capacity: 670 L

Overall Width: 1,688 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm

Curb weight: 1,215 kg

Overall height: 1,416 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,585 kg

Rear Leg Room: 699 mm

Overall Length: 3,655 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,294 mm

2dr Cpe S *Ltd Avail*

