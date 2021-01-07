2006 Pontiac Vibe

This hatchback has 234,177 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Wgn Fwd.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Tachometer
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Clock: In-radio display
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,365 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Head Room: 1,030 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,352 mm
Curb weight: 1,225 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,533 L
Overall height: 1,580 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,214 mm
Manual child safety locks
4dr Wgn FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.