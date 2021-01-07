2006 Pontiac Vibe

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with covered storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Liftgate window: Flip-up Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Rear area cargo cover: Folding Clock: In-radio display Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 923 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,365 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Head Room: 1,030 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,352 mm Curb weight: 1,225 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,533 L Overall height: 1,580 mm Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,214 mm Manual child safety locks 4dr Wgn FWD

