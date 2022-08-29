$14,998+ tax & licensing
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
2007 BMW 3 Series
CONVERTIBLE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
144,883KM
Used
- Stock #: D7457
- VIN: WBAWL73557PX45715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 144,883 KM
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 144,883 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
