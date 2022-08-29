2007 BMW 3 Series

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 8 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9085519

9085519 Stock #: D7457

D7457 VIN: WBAWL73557PX45715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 144,883 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.