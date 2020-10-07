2007 Cadillac CTS

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Genuine wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Delphi AM/FM/Satellite Radio Total Number of Speakers: 7 Safety Side Airbag Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Genuine wood/chrome shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,880 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Rear Leg Room: 940 mm Overall Width: 1,795 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm Max cargo capacity: 362 L Curb weight: 1,592 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Overall Length: 4,828 mm Overall height: 1,441 mm Front Head Room: 989 mm Rear Head Room: 937 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm Selective service internet access 4dr Sdn 3.6L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.