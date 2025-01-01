$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT
Used
125,146KM
VIN 1G1AL15F877105488
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 13107
- Mileage 125,146 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is for sale today.
This coupe has 125,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
