Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is for sale today. <br> <br>This coupe has 125,146 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

125,146 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12288162

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,146KM
VIN 1G1AL15F877105488

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13107
  • Mileage 125,146 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is for sale today.

This coupe has 125,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik - Low Mileage 41,500 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 151,489 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 67,396 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt