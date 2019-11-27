Low Mileage, 2500 135 CARGO!



This 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is for sale today.



This low mileage van has just 26570 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2500 135 Cargo.





Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Fixed antenna Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes Comfort Cargo Area Light Trim Black grille

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front Exterior Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 75

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E

Additional Features Vinyl Floor Covering

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Bucket front seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6

3 Door

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Manual passenger mirror adjustment

Manual driver mirror adjustment

Black bumpers

Total Number of Speakers: 2

Vinyl seat upholstery

Rear door type: Split swing-out

Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out

Grey steel rims

Clock: In-radio display

Front Head Room: 1,021 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Overall Width: 2,017 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Capacity: 117 L

Gross vehicle weight: 3,901 kg

Max cargo capacity: 7,570 L

Overall Length: 5,692 mm

Overall height: 2,073 mm

Wheelbase: 3,429 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm

Curb weight: 2,276 kg

Passenger airbag deactivation switch

2500 135 CARGO

