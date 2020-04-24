Menu
2007 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2007 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 264,189KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4935207
  • Stock #: D4132X
  • VIN: 1G1ZS58F07F108237
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr Sdn LS (AS TRADED)!

COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!

This 2007 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.

This sedan has 264,189 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Ls (as Traded).


***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
  • Window grid antenna
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Exterior
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 61 L
  • Rear Head Room: 955 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 436 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,776 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,416 kg
  • Overall height: 1,461 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,783 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
  • 4dr Sdn LS (AS TRADED)

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

