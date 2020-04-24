2007 Chevrolet Malibu

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Total Number of Speakers: 4

Window grid antenna Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Exterior Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 65 Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Diameter: 15

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm

Fuel Capacity: 61 L

Rear Head Room: 955 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm

Front Head Room: 1,006 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 436 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm

Overall Width: 1,776 mm

Curb weight: 1,416 kg

Overall height: 1,461 mm

Overall Length: 4,783 mm

Rear Leg Room: 978 mm

4dr Sdn LS (AS TRADED)

