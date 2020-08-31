2007 Chrysler 300

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Auxilliary transmission cooler Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Capacity: 68 L Rear Head Room: 965 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 442 L Wheelbase: 3,048 mm Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Curb weight: 1,683 kg Overall Length: 4,999 mm Overall Width: 1,882 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm Front Hip Room: 1,450 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,419 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm 4dr Sdn 300 RWD

