This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 2007 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This sedan has 250,849 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn 300 Rwd.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Tachometer
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 442 L
Wheelbase: 3,048 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Curb weight: 1,683 kg
Overall Length: 4,999 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,419 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
4dr Sdn 300 RWD
