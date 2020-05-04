2007 Dodge Charger

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Total Number of Speakers: 4

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Passenger vanity mirrors

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Head Room: 983 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,410 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km

Max Cargo Capacity: 458 L

Rear Head Room: 919 mm

Curb weight: 1,723 kg

Overall Length: 5,082 mm

Overall Width: 1,892 mm

Overall height: 1,478 mm

Wheelbase: 3,048 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,427 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Manual child safety locks

(AS TRADED)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.