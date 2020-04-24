Menu
2007 Dodge Magnum

SXT ** CRUISE, AUX. IN **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,354KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4941885
  • Stock #: 10118
  • VIN: 2D4FV47VX7H772681
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3.5L V6, AUTO, SXT. POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * A/C * CRUISE CONTROL * C.D. w/ AUX. INPUT * 17" ALLOY WHEELS 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

