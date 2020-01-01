LEATH ROOF HS P/SEATS BRANDED-REBUILT!



This 2007 Ford F-150 is for sale today.



This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 273157 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a V8 engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof Hs P/seats Branded-rebuilt.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Modular with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

Clock: In-radio display

Overall Width: 2,004 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,356 L

Overall height: 1,930 mm

Front Head Room: 1,019 mm

Rear Leg Room: 991 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,621 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,603 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

