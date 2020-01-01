Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

Harley-Davidson

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 273,157KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4472361
  • Stock #: D3781X
  • VIN: 1FTRW14537FA32644
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LEATH ROOF HS P/SEATS BRANDED-REBUILT!

This 2007 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 273157 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a V8 engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof Hs P/seats Branded-rebuilt.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Modular with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Overall Width: 2,004 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,356 L
  • Overall height: 1,930 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,621 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,603 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • LEATH ROOF HS P/SEATS BRANDED-REBUILT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Ford Focus SE ...
 59,832 KM
$12,198 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Res...
 12,267 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 33,900 KM
$30,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message