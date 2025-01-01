$34,998+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat DRW
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
129,594KM
VIN 1FTWW33P07EA64877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,594 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,594 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Speed Control
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Auxiliary pwr point
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
accessory delay
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Colour-coordinated cloth headliner
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Dual rear seat grab handles
Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/glove box, ashtray, cigar lighter, storage bin, trash bag hook
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
HD 110 amp alternator
4-TON HYDRAULIC JACK
Auxiliary rear springs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs
Steering damper
Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Chrome Rear Bumper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Black door handles
Bright grille
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Front/rear license plate brackets
Underhood service light
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Roof markers, rear fender below tailgate clearance lamps
Safety
Driver & front passenger airbags
Child seat tethers on all seats
Colour-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard height adjustments
Additional Features
Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights
Chromed steel front bumper w/glossy body colour top cover w/black lower air dam
6-way pwr driver & front passenger seats
Dual heated front seats
Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
Indicator lights w/message centre
Bronze faced cluster w/cream gauges & black metallic graphics
(2) cupholders mounted in front of rear seat cushion
Storage behind seat trays
Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC)
17" forged polished aluminum wheels
Full-size spare tire w/argent painted steel wheel, lock, underframe carrier
Rear FlexFold 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-flat feature, grocery hooks, dual cupholders integrated w/armrest, tray, (2) outboard head restraints
Message centre w/odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages, trip computer, warning messages, compass, distance-to-empty, average fuel economy, autolamp configuration/status, system check, language selection
Door trim panel-inc: soft armrest/grab handle, woodgrain upper applique, upper/lower map pockets, reflector
Overhead console-inc: sunglass bin, storage bins, garage door opener bin
Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver-side & passenger-side visors w/covered lighted mirror, driver-side map strap
Black leather wrapped steering wheel w/redundant audio & climate controls
Electrical shift-on-the-fly
72 amp/hr (650 CCA)
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, voltmeter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
