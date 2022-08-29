$3,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-688-8822
2007 Ford Freestyle
** AS-IS, NO SAFETY **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9083293
- Stock #: 10405
- VIN: 1FMDK02157GA27824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER * NEW REAR BRAKE PADS, ROTORS AND CALIPERS * 3.0L V6, AUTO, FWD, SEL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * C.D. * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *AS-IS, NOT OFFERED SAFTEY CERTIFIED * VEHICLE REQUIRES TRANSMISSION OUTPUT SHAFT REPLACEMENT.
Vehicle Features
