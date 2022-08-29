2007 Ford Freestyle ...

Menu
** AS-IS, NO SAFETY **

** AS-IS, NO SAFETY **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER * NEW REAR BRAKE PADS, ROTORS AND CALIPERS * 3.0L V6, AUTO, FWD, SEL * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * C.D. * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *AS-IS, NOT OFFERED SAFTEY CERTIFIED * VEHICLE REQUIRES TRANSMISSION OUTPUT SHAFT REPLACEMENT.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS WE ARE REQUIRED TO STATE THE FOLLOWING:  This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

