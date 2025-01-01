Menu
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

2007 Ford Ranger

250,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2007 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
VIN 1FTYR44U57PA37818

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Outlet

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
