2007 GMC Canyon
SLT ** 4X4, HTD LEATH, SNRF **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,402KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTDT13E378165526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,402 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN * 3.7L 5 CYL., AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * A/C * 15" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
