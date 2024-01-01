Menu
SUPER CLEAN * 3.7L 5 CYL., AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * A/C * 15 ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

2007 GMC Canyon

140,402 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Canyon

SLT ** 4X4, HTD LEATH, SNRF **

2007 GMC Canyon

SLT ** 4X4, HTD LEATH, SNRF **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,402KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTDT13E378165526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,402 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN * 3.7L 5 CYL., AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, SLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * ABS * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * A/C * 15" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2007 GMC Canyon