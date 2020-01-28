Menu
2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L W/ DVD

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX-L W/ DVD

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 248,548KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4604781
  • Stock #: 1645
  • VIN: 5FNRL38757B503794
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
8-passenger, leather interior, CD changer, DVD Player, climate control, heated seats. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, CD Changer, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Dual Sliding Doors, DVD Player, Entertainment Package, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Adjustable Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sliding Doors, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Rear Air & Heat, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Spoiler, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VOWSbwvp0pbg6lm7HXssJ3MnO1MQ/kCO

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • cd stacker
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Next Car 4 U

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

