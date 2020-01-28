Menu
2007 Honda Ridgeline

RTS

2007 Honda Ridgeline

RTS

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 395,194KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573386
  • Stock #: 1453
  • VIN: 2HJYK16437H000217
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Haul or tow anything! Tow hitch and plug-in! No accident!! Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot - rust will be fixed. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST & licensing.

Price excludes HST & licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Crew Cab, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Side Impact Airbag, Sliding Rear Window, Stability Control, Tilt Steering, Tow Package, Traction Control

Complimentary CarProof report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=twhdgTJruZeCspVvGYLZyPtyVm5HA0mZ

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax and/or CarProof and insurance claim reports provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Next Car 4 U

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

