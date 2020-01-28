2007 Honda Ridgeline

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6
289-362-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Haul or tow anything! Tow hitch and plug-in! No accident!! Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot - rust will be fixed. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST & licensing.
Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Crew Cab, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Side Impact Airbag, Sliding Rear Window, Stability Control, Tilt Steering, Tow Package, Traction Control
Complimentary CarProof report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=twhdgTJruZeCspVvGYLZyPtyVm5HA0mZ
YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!
At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.
CarFax and/or CarProof and insurance claim reports provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6