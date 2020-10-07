2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Speed-proportional power steering Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Metal-look shift knob trim Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,890 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 75 L Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Rear Leg Room: 935 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,213 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg Overall Length: 4,675 mm Overall height: 1,795 mm Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,724 kg FWD 4dr 2.7L Auto GL 5Pass

