2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

This SUV has 188,123 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fwd 4dr 2.7l Auto Gl 5pass.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Metal-look shift knob trim
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,213 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Overall height: 1,795 mm
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,724 kg
FWD 4dr 2.7L Auto GL 5Pass
