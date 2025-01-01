Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. <br> <br>This SUV has 275,006 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

275,006 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
12174376

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
275,006KM
VIN 1J8GR48K57C566593

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12943
  • Mileage 275,006 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

This SUV has 275,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Audi S3 Sedan 2.0 Technik for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Audi S3 Sedan 2.0 Technik 149,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 203,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 278,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee