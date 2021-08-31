Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

87,554 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

  1. 1633182051
  2. 1633182051
  3. 1633182052
  4. 1633182051
  5. 1633182051
  6. 1633182051
  7. 1633182051
  8. 1633182051
  9. 1633182052
  10. 1633182052
  11. 1633182050
  12. 1633182052
  13. 1633182051
  14. 1633182052
  15. 1633182052
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,554KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7716745
  • Stock #: P3649
  • VIN: JM1NC15F070124926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,554 KM

Vehicle Description

St. Catharines Mazda has been a part of the community since 1993. We are proud to be a multiple Dealer of Distinction Award winner. Whether it comes to sales or service, visit us at 161 Scott St., or call us at (905) 684-6318 to put us to the test. We promise you will not be disappointed. 

Make sure that you set your price alert notifcation ON for the vehicle. This notifies you of any price changes so you can take action before you miss out on this fantastic vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Catharines Mazda

2013 Mazda CX-5 GX
 111,194 KM
$12,771 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 53,353 KM
$33,683 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 52,745 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6318

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory