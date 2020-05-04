2007 Nissan Maxima

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Aluminum spare wheel rim Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Cornering Lights

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

In-Dash 6-disc CD player

Surround Audio

Rear door type: Trunk

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Aluminum dash trim

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 947 mm

Rear Leg Room: 927 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Max cargo capacity: 388 L

Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,062 kg

Overall Width: 1,821 mm

Overall height: 1,481 mm

Wheelbase: 2,825 mm

Overall Length: 4,938 mm

Keyless ignition & door entry

