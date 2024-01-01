Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2007 Pontiac G5 is for sale today. <br> <br>This sedan has 276,595 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2007 Pontiac G5

276,595 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Pontiac G5

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G5

Base

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
276,595KM
Used
VIN 1G2AJ55F977233456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,595 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2007 Pontiac G5 is for sale today.

This sedan has 276,595 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Limited - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Limited - Low Mileage 8,490 KM $80,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 84,712 KM $42,498 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Chrysler 300 S 230,374 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G5