2007 Saturn Aura

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,960 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 6 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7688326

7688326 VIN: 1G8ZS57N47F195733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,068 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.