2007 Saturn Aura

145,068 KM

Details Description Features

$3,960

+ tax & licensing
$3,960

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Sales

289-990-1178

2007 Saturn Aura

2007 Saturn Aura

XE

2007 Saturn Aura

XE

Location

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

289-990-1178

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,960

+ taxes & licensing

145,068KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688326
  • VIN: 1G8ZS57N47F195733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified! Only $3960.00 plus HST and license, very low kilometers.  This vehicle will sell quickly!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Superior Auto Sales

Superior Auto Sales

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

289-990-1178

