2008 Buick Enclave

This SUV has 301,359 kms. It's titanium in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fwd 4dr Cx Cloth P/gate.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Coloured bumpers
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Five 12V DC power outlets
Painted aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 975 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,290 L
Curb weight: 2,168 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg
Overall Length: 5,126 mm
Overall Width: 2,007 mm
Overall height: 1,834 mm
Wheelbase: 3,020 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,458 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Selective service internet access
FWD 4dr CX CLOTH P/GATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.