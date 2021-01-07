2008 Buick Enclave

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Coloured bumpers Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Manual Folding Third Row Seat Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Rear buckets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Five 12V DC power outlets Painted aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 975 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,290 L Curb weight: 2,168 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg Overall Length: 5,126 mm Overall Width: 2,007 mm Overall height: 1,834 mm Wheelbase: 3,020 mm Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,551 mm Front Hip Room: 1,458 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Selective service internet access FWD 4dr CX CLOTH P/GATE

