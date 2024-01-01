Menu
New Arrival! This 2008 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This sedan has 109,211 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

2008 Cadillac CTS

109,211 KM

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
109,211KM
VIN 1G6DM577180114237

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 75262
  • Mileage 109,211 KM

New Arrival! This 2008 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This sedan has 109,211 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription

2008 Cadillac CTS