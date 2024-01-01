Menu
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. As-Is vehicles cannot be licensed for road use and cannot be financed This sedan has 184,713 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2008 Chevrolet Impala

184,713 KM

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,713KM
VIN 2G1WB58K781245328

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,713 KM

New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. As-Is vehicles cannot be licensed for road use and cannot be financed



This sedan has 184,713 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2008 Chevrolet Impala