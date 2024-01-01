$3,400+ tax & licensing
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,713 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. As-Is vehicles cannot be licensed for road use and cannot be financed
This sedan has 184,713 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Brian Cullen Motors
