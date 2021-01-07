2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Trim Chrome Grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate Wheel Width: 7.5 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 998 mm Tires: Width: 265 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Rear Leg Room: 871 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall height: 1,872 mm Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Front Head Room: 1,054 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s Rear Hip Room: 1,572 mm Selective service internet access Overall Length: 5,839 mm Curb weight: 2,388 kg 4WD Ext Cab 143.5 LS

