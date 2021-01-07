This 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 4X4 pickup has 259,463 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.8L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Ext Cab 143.5 Ls.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Chrome Grille
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
Wheel Width: 7.5
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Leg Room: 871 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall height: 1,872 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Head Room: 1,054 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s
Rear Hip Room: 1,572 mm
Selective service internet access
Overall Length: 5,839 mm
Curb weight: 2,388 kg
4WD Ext Cab 143.5 LS
