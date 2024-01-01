Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT3

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT3

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1709674016
  2. 1709674016
  3. 1709674064
  4. 1709674064
  5. 1709674064
  6. 1709674064
  7. 1709674064
  8. 1709674063
  9. 1709674016
  10. 1709674016
  11. 1709673583
  12. 1709673583
  13. 1709673583
  14. 1709674016
  15. 1709674016
  16. 1709674017
  17. 1709674017
  18. 1709674017
  19. 1709674017
  20. 1709674017
  21. 1709674017
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GNET13M682176477

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** 180,690 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** 118,205 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH ** 203,150 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer