2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 267,122KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845993
  • Stock #: D4110X
  • VIN: 1A8HW58238F143210
Exterior Colour
Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4dr 4x4 Limited (AS TRADED)!

COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!

This 2008 Chrysler Aspen is for sale today.

This SUV has 267,122 kms. It's cool vanilla clearcoat in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr 4x4 Limited (as Traded).


***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Clock: Analog
  • Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Total Number of Speakers: 9
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Torsion bar front spring
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Express open glass sunroof
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Memorized Settings including pedals
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Rear buckets
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Memorized Settings including HVAC
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,930 mm
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 876 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 16.4 L/100 km
  • Overall height: 1,887 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,890 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 102 L
  • Curb weight: 2,328 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,100 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,028 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,514 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,494 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 996 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,219 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,971 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

