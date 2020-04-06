2008 Chrysler Aspen

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Clock: Analog

Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Running Boards

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50 Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Torsion bar front spring

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Four 12V DC power outlets

Permanent locking hubs

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Express open glass sunroof

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Tumble forward rear seats

Memorized Settings including pedals

60-40 Third Row Seat

Rear buckets

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Simulated wood/metal-look door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Memorized Settings including audio

Memorized Settings including HVAC

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine

Wheel Diameter: 20

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm

Overall Width: 1,930 mm

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

3rd Row Leg Room: 876 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 950 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Fuel Consumption: City: 16.4 L/100 km

Overall height: 1,887 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,890 L

Fuel Capacity: 102 L

Curb weight: 2,328 kg

Overall Length: 5,100 mm

Wheelbase: 3,028 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,514 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,494 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 996 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,219 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,971 kg

4dr 4x4 Limited (AS TRADED)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.