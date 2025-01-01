Menu
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2008 Chrysler Town & Country is for sale today.

This van has 265,369 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2008 Chrysler Town & Country is for sale today.

This van has 265,369 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

