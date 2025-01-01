Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2008 Dodge Caliber is for sale today. <br> <br>This hatchback has 118,227 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2008 Dodge Caliber

118,227 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12153535

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,227KM
VIN 1B3HB48B58D671762

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12922
  • Mileage 118,227 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2008 Dodge Caliber is for sale today.

This hatchback has 118,227 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Kia Sorento EX 134,977 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade North - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Jeep Renegade North - Low Mileage 44,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 74,168 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Caliber