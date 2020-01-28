Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,577KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573389
  • Stock #: 1638
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H98R770924
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
7-passenger van with power mirrors, locks and windows, tow hitch. No accident. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=IKY+q+eAERAGsPIX203WB4b4281Xbcup

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Curtain Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
  • MP3/CD Player
Additional Features
  • Dual Side Impact Air Bag
  • Warranty Availab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

