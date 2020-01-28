2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6
289-362-2200
+ taxes & licensing
7-passenger van with power mirrors, locks and windows, tow hitch. No accident. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST and licensing.
Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=IKY+q+eAERAGsPIX203WB4b4281Xbcup
YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!
At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.
CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6