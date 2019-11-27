2008 Ford F-150

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
+ taxes & licensing
Well maintained, runs and drives great. Extended cab. Nice truck for hauling your boat around. Comes with valid safety inspection and powertrain warranty available. All detailed and fresh oil change. Taxes and licence extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4