2008 Ford F-150

FX 2 Sport

2008 Ford F-150

FX 2 Sport

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

$6,190

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,966KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389303
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Well maintained, runs and drives great. Extended cab. Nice truck for hauling your boat around. Comes with valid safety inspection and powertrain warranty available. All detailed and fresh oil change. Taxes and licence extra.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • Factory Alarm
  • ABS Breaks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

