<p>2008 Honda Civic EX-L with 286k Km (Two owners only - Lady driven)</p><p>Comes Certified/ Automatic Transmission/ Two set of keys/ Sunroof/ Leather Seats/ Heated Seats/ Cruise Control.</p><p>Clean and Inspected, Local, Loaded With:<br />Power Options/ A/C<br />Upgraded CD Player<br />Multifunction Steering Wheel<br />Alloy Wheels</p><p>$6799 plus Hst & Lic fees</p>

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

286,319KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Civic EX-L with 286k Km (Two owners only - Lady driven)

Comes Certified/ Automatic Transmission/ Two set of keys/ Sunroof/ Leather Seats/ Heated Seats/ Cruise Control.

Clean and Inspected, Local, Loaded With:
Power Options/ A/C
Upgraded CD Player
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels

$6799 plus Hst & Lic fees

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Honda Civic