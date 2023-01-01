$6,799+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX-L
Location
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-688-9786
Certified
$6,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 286,319 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda Civic EX-L with 286k Km (Two owners only - Lady driven)
Comes Certified/ Automatic Transmission/ Two set of keys/ Sunroof/ Leather Seats/ Heated Seats/ Cruise Control.
Clean and Inspected, Local, Loaded With:
Power Options/ A/C
Upgraded CD Player
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
$6799 plus Hst & Lic fees
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
