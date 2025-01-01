$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Honda Civic
2dr Man LX - Econo 5-Spd, Sunroof
2008 Honda Civic
2dr Man LX - Econo 5-Spd, Sunroof
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
260,000KM
VIN 2HGFG11648H014880
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2013 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4DR AUTO GX 157,184 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 188,422 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT Z71 Pkg 142,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2008 Honda Civic