Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Civic

373,814 KM

Details Description Features

$1,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Sedan AS-TRADED, AS-IS! YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE ON AS-IS, AS-TRADED VEHICLES!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

Sedan AS-TRADED, AS-IS! YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE ON AS-IS, AS-TRADED VEHICLES!

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

373,814KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7053737
  • Stock #: 1759B
  • VIN: 2HGFA16488H114554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 373,814 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This sedan has 373,814 kms. It's alabaster silver metallic in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

AS-TRADED, AS-IS! YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE ON AS-IS, AS-TRADED VEHICLES!







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

2008 Honda Civic Sed...
 373,814 KM
$1,700 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 63,567 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XTS Base
 104,065 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory