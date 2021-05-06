2008 Honda Civic Sedan AS-TRADED, AS-IS! YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE ON AS-IS, AS-TRADED VEHICLES!

2008 Honda Civic Sedan AS-TRADED, AS-IS! YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE ON AS-IS, AS-TRADED VEHICLES!

$1,700 + taxes & licensing 3 7 3 , 8 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7053737

7053737 Stock #: 1759B

1759B VIN: 2HGFA16488H114554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 373,814 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.