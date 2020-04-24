Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Touring

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Touring

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 350,627KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933626
  • Stock #: 1648
  • VIN: 5FNRL38808B501154
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Fully loaded 8-passenger mini-van with navigation, leather interior, MP3/Bluetooth/CD Changer, back-up camera, leather, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Entertainment Package, Fog Lights, Fully Loaded, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, MP3 CD Changer, Navigation System, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Adjustable Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Premium Audio, Rear Air & Heat, Rear Defroster, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt Steering, Tinted Windows, Tow Hitch Receiver, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vv8r1rrDKardxfOCTBXHxP9swxz3kHqe

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
Additional Features
  • Rear
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Premiumum Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

