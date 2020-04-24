2008 Honda Odyssey

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6
289-362-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded 8-passenger mini-van with navigation, leather interior, MP3/Bluetooth/CD Changer, back-up camera, leather, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST and licensing.
Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Entertainment Package, Fog Lights, Fully Loaded, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, MP3 CD Changer, Navigation System, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Adjustable Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Premium Audio, Rear Air & Heat, Rear Defroster, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt Steering, Tinted Windows, Tow Hitch Receiver, Traction Control
Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vv8r1rrDKardxfOCTBXHxP9swxz3kHqe
