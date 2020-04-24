Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 307,350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933629
  • Stock #: 1649
  • VIN: 5FNRL38638B507674
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

7-passenger mini-van, no accident, leather interior, MP3/CD Changer, back-up camera, leather, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, MP3 CD Changer, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Rear Air & Heat, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Spoiler, Tilt Steering, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VaS+hbuHXprY8dc03DzqMZl2R/3Levdb

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Window
  • Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Satalite Radio
  • MP3/CD Stacker

