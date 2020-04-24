2008 Honda Odyssey

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6
289-362-2200
+ taxes & licensing
7-passenger mini-van, no accident, leather interior, MP3/CD Changer, back-up camera, leather, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.
Price excludes HST and licensing.
Options: 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, MP3 CD Changer, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Rear Air & Heat, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Spoiler, Tilt Steering, Traction Control
Complimentary CarFax report available at: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VaS+hbuHXprY8dc03DzqMZl2R/3Levdb
YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!
At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.
CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
