This 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today. 

This SUV has 270,687 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

270,687 KM

Details Description

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

270,687KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG13E58H217086

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11126
  • Mileage 270,687 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.

This SUV has 270,687 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

